Children with developmental disabilities more likely to develop asthma Children with developmental disabilities or delay are more at risk of developing asthma, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open led by public health researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) as part of the Center for Pediatric Population Health.

Mental, physical health of people with obesity affected during COVID-19 pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on people with obesity as they struggle to manage their weight and mental health during shelter-in-place orders, according to research led by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) and UT Southwestern.

Researchers examine data to identify optimal vasopressor treatment for rare type of stroke Results of an Electronic Health Record (EHR) study assessing the most commonly used medications for raising blood pressure in patients with nontraumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a rare type of stroke, have been published in Neurosurgical Focus by scientists at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).

Public health experts explain what our new normal will look like As local, state, and national government leaders release guidelines on reopening businesses and returning to a "new normal" during the COVID-19 pandemic, public health and infectious disease experts at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) say a gradual, cautious return would be the most effective.

COVID-19 just a problem for elderly people, right? Think again. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging all Americans – and now especially young adults – to avoid crowded spaces and gatherings of 10 people or more, and to continue practicing social distancing. Experts at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) echo that message.

Adequate folate levels linked to lower cardiovascular mortality risk in rheumatoid arthritis patients Decreased folate levels in the bloodstream have been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular mortality in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, shedding light on why those patients are more susceptible to heart and vascular disease, according to research published today in JAMA Network Open by experts at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).

UTHealth to lead data collection effort aimed at reducing teen pregnancy An evaluation of needs and assets required to help to prevent pregnancy among youth in the foster care program in the Houston area will begin with data collection by researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).

Study finds vaping prevention program significantly reduces use in middle school students In response to the youth vaping crisis, experts at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) developed CATCH My Breath, a program to prevent electronic cigarette use among fifth – 12th grade students. Research published in Public Health Reports reveals the program significantly reduces the likelihood of e-cigarette use among students who complete the curriculum.